‘Married at First Sight’ Stars Get Engaged After Scandal

In the first Married at First Sight cheating scandal, despite the mess, it seemingly turned out good. Season 18 controversial couple Madison and David are engaged.

Things blew up on the Lifetime dating experiment when the newly engaged couple cheated on their respective spouses in the season. “My best friends are engaged and I haven’t stopped crying,” a friend of the couple wrote via Instagram Stories on Saturday, March 14, later re-shared on Madison’s own Instagram, per Us Weekly.

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The couple later celebrated during a St. Patrick’s Day-turned-surprise engagement party. Everyone donned green in honor of the holiday, and a photo has circulated across social media of Madison and David kissing.

Comments of congrats from their close circle of friends poured in. “Congrats to two real ones on their engagement,” one friend wrote via their Instagram Stories, also reshared by Madison. “Love you guys.” “Love at first sight congrats you two,” another wrote. “Congratulations to one of my fave gals on her engagement to her soulmate!” another posted. Madison later shared a video of the engagement to her page.

MAFS experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Pastor Cal Roberson, and Dr. Pia Goff initially paired Madison up with Allen, while David was paired up with Michelle.

Their affair was discovered through their text communications. At one point, David sent a text message to Madison saying he “wanted to eat her up” while still married to Michelle. He alleged he was just shooting his shot as a man with “needs” that weren’t being met in his own marriage. They ended their marriages to pursue a relationship with one another.

“Obviously, I think we would both change everything,” Madison later said, expressing her regret over how they handled things. However, she says it led her to the person she should have always been with. “I will never regret following my heart, but I will regret not having the courage and the confidence to say it loudly when I should have.”

David also expressed regret and said his apologies to his ex during the reunion. “I should have been stronger. I would like to apologize to you Michelle sincerely. And to you Allen as well. You’re a great man, and I should have manned up,” he told them.