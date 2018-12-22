‘Marlon’ Actor Diallo Riddle Breaks Silence About Show’s Cancellation

Diallo Riddle is saying goodbye to NBC comedy series Marlon.

Hours after the network canceled the Marlon Wayans-led comedy series after two seasons, co-star Riddle took to Instagram to express his feelings about having to leave the show behind in 2018.

“S—! I should’ve waited to buy that yacht… But hey, do NOT feel bad for any of the people in the picture above,” Riddle wrote in the caption of a photo of the cast of the series hugging during production of the series.

“We’re so PROUD of the show we delivered. And like we’ve been hinting at for many months now, we all have shows, movies, deals, and in Marlon’s case, plans for world domination coming in 2019, so you will SEE what we got next,” he added. “My heart is so full of gratitude for everyone who watched, binged and loved this series. Your messages from around the world and even the DMs, when appropriate, filled our hearts with joy.”

“To those who championed us at NBC and Universal-TV, and to that killer writer room full of funny people, I can’t wait to work with ALL of you again.”

He then talked about his character: “And fear not… Stevie ain’t gone. Stevie’s somewhere tutoring the kids, co-signing Ashley’s point of view, crushing on Yvette, and most of all, correcting Marlon, one factoid at a time.”

He later referred to Wayans himself: “[Marlon Wayans] I can’t thank you enough for giving me the chance to shine in prime time as an actor. Peace, blessings and nothing but love to the viewers, crew, and cast of NBC”s Marlon. And here’s to 2019, the next chapter…!”

NBC announced Marlon’s cancellation after two seasons Saturday at midnight, citing how the show scored low Season 2 ratings, which led to the premature end of the series.

The sitcom followed Marlon Wayne (Wayans) and his life at home with wife Ashley (Essence Atkins) and their two children, Marley (Notlim Taylor) and Zack (Amir O’Neil). The show was Wayans’ first regular role since The Wayans Bros., which aired from 1995-1999 on The WB.

The final episode of Marlon aired on July 12 and consisted of Marlon hosting a “funeral party” for himself in order to make his friends say nice things about him while he was still alive.

The series joins Reverie and Shades of Blue as summer shows canceled by NBC in 2018. The network also announced the cancellation of drama series Midnight, Texas, which will airs its now-series finale on Friday, Dec. 28.