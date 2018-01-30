Mark Salling’s Family Confirms Death: He ‘Was Doing His Best’

Mark Salling’s family has confirmed the actor’s death, in a statement that their lawyer provided to The Blast.

“I can confirm that Mark Salling passed away early this morning,” it reads. “Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgment. He is survived by his mother and father, and his brother. The Salling family appreciates the support they have been receiving and asks for their privacy to be respected.”

Salling’s body was found early on Tuesday morning near a river called the Big Tujunga Creek. It was close to his home in the Sunland area of Los Angeles, California. LAPD responded to an initial emergency call at 8:50 a.m., and at 9:47 a.m. they dispatched the L.A. City Fire Department into the area where the 35-year-old actor was found. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Salling’s body remains by the river while police continue their investigation.

Last month, Salling officially pled guilty to possession of child pornography. The actor had worked out a plea deal in October to get a sentence of 4-7 years in prison. However, the judge had reportedly warned him in court that he could still easily be given the maximum sentence of 20 years.

Salling’s sentencing was scheduled for March. He was out on bail.

Salling was also ordered to pay $50,000 in restitution to any of the victims who requested it of him. That could have been crippling, as Salling’s computer reportedly contained over 50,000 images at the time it was confiscated. The children pictured were as young as 3 years old.

In addition, Salling was ordered to register as a sex offender and enter a treatment program. It’s unclear whether that process was underway. He was forbidden from communicating with any person under the age of 18 without their parent or legal guardian supervising the interaction.

Salling reportedly attempted suicide once before, shortly after making his plea deal in October. The actor reportedly cut his wrists. He and his lawyer both denied the story publicly, though Salling was seen in long sleeves afterward. Eye witnesses say he appeared pale and fragile at his court hearing in December, and his head was shaved. When asked about his disheveled appearance, he told the judge he was on medication for depression.