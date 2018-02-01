Mandy Moore Says ‘This Is Us’ Super Bowl Episode Is ‘A Good Soul-Crusher’

Mandy Moore says that the upcoming episode of This Is Us, set to air after the Super Bowl, is “a good soul-crusher.”

The actress, who plays the role of Rebecca Pearson in the hit NBC drama, spoke to Us Weekly about the episode in which fans will finally learn exactly how Jack, portrayed by Milo Ventimiglia, dies, and she warns that it won’t be easy to watch.

“I don’t know if people are going to be ready for the next episode. I’m not. I haven’t seen it yet,” Moore said. “I mean, I filmed it and it was really hard on every level. I think it’s … I think it’s gonna be a good soul-crusher.”

The Tuesday, Jan. 23 episode, titled “That’ll Be The Day,” revealed that the fire that eventually claims Jack’s life starts after a slow cooker — given to Pearson by friendly neighbor George when he and his wife are moving out of their house — shorts out and starts the house fire. Moore claims that the newest episode, “Super Bowl Sunday,” will give fans answers and hopefully closure.

“Everything will be answered. We’re leaving nothing on the table. Everyone will know everything,” she said. “I’m excited about that, because I feel like it’ll sort of relieve a little bit of pressure. People will know, and then we’ll be able to get back to telling the story of this family, and I think it’ll make things that much more bittersweet moving forward too.”

The episode, which was written by the show’s creator, Dan Fogelman, plays like a “superhero movie,” according to series star Sterling K. Brown.

“[Dan Fogelman] may have written his best hour of television,” Brown, who portrays Randall Pearson, exclusively told EW. “It is cinematic, it’s epic in scope. He is able to take the mundane and turn it into a superhero movie. Each one of us, once we read it we were like, ‘Did you read this yet? Yeah. It’s off the chain! We were giddy.

“It’s intense. I’m telling you, it’s intense. But it’s beautiful. It will give you the payoff after this much anticipation of ‘How does he die?’ I think you will be satisfied with the culmination — and then also how the story moves on,” Brown later added.

This Is Us will air its next episode Sunday, Feb. 4 after the Super Bowl on NBC. The show regularly airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.