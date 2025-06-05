Major Update on ‘Deadliest Catch’ Season 21

Deadliest Catch have been wondering when the hit Discovery Channel series will return for its 21st season. Jack Anderson has given a hint.

The fishing caption took to his Facebook page, sharing a photo aboard his Titan Explorer fishing vessel, sorting through crabs. “…..waiting. ………waiting …….waiting DEALIES [sic] CATCH STARTS MID JULY,” he captioned the image.

July marks a new premiere month for the show, which premiered in 2005. Seasons 1 through 19, the show consistently premiered in March or April. Season 20, which aired on June 11, 2024, previously held the record for the latest premiere date.

Fans have been actively discussing on Reddit forum. One user commented their excitement, “Great, I’m excited! Injuries, weather, major health problems, deaths, coastguard rescues, family drama, fishing fun, tension on deck, all that is Real. If you can’t get past a little producer-pushed storyline BS, then don’t tune in. I love this show. If a scene or an episode is boring, I skip it. It’s been SO cool watching their lives unfold for over 20 years.”

Season 20 of the show chronicled things unlike ever before, capturing medical emergencies, weather challenges, feuds, and timing issues. The season finale showed Captain Sig Hansen’s Northwestern lost power, with him having to manually steer the vessel home.

Anderson also faced trouble on the Titan Explorer as the boat lost its autopilot and suffered a leak and he had to make it back to shore with his haul of crabs or risk losing his job. But it all ended well for him.