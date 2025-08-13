Major ‘The Flash’ Star Gets Candid About Co-Stars: ‘I Felt Like Bad Behavior Was Being Rewarded’

One of The Flash’s few series regulars has spoken out on the series’ poor on-set behavior.

Danielle Panabaker, who was one of three actors to appear in all nine seasons of The Flash as Dr. Caitlin Snow, recently appeared on the Inside of You podcast to discuss her time on the CW series. The podcast’s host, Michael Rosenbaum, appeared on fellow DC TV series Smallville as Lex Luthor.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On the podcast, she revealed that she felt that some of her co-stars on The Flash were given preferential treatment despite “bad behavior” on set.

“Because I really pride myself on being punctual and prepared and knowing my lines and doing my best and not everyone works that way. And it’s hard. It was hard for me when I felt like bad behavior was being rewarded, when people who weren’t behaving the same way I was, were receiving better, different, whatever treatment,” Panabaker said. “But at end of the day, it’s like, it’s my job to keep my side of the street clean.”

She mentioned that she pondered the “bad behavior” every time she had to decide whether or not she wanted to continue her time on The Flash.

“Like, I can just focus on myself and decide. And that’s what you know, you know how it is when you sign on to a show. Your contract is for six years, you don’t really have a lot of wiggle room for those first many, many, years,” she said. “When it came time to negotiate at various points, it truly is that moment where you have to sit down and sit with yourself and say, ‘Okay like if I make this deal, if I accept this deal, then I have accepted it.’ I can’t say yes and then be mad that I said yes for the next 365 days.”

Play video

The actress appeared on nearly every other CW DC series during her time in the ‘Arrowverse,’ as the CW DC franchise is commonly referred to, including Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and the animated Freedom Fighters: The Ray. She also played Killer Frost and Khione in the Arrowverse.