Major ‘SNL’ Star to Miss Sabrina Carpenter Episode

Saturday Night Live will be down a cast member when Sabrina Carpenter pulls double duty tonight.

Bowen Yang announced on his Instagram Stories that he is “missing the show tonight but it will be sooooo fun. sab is amazing.”

No need to get worried, though. Saturday Night Network on X revealed that Yang is set to receive the Vantage Award at the Academy Museum Gala on Saturday night, which is given to an emerging artist helping to challenge existing, entrenched narratives around film. Even though he won’t be in attendance for Carpenter’s episode, it’s possible he did some pre-recorded sketches, but it won’t be confirmed until the episode airs.

Pictured: Bowen Yang at The Television Academy in North Hollywood, CA on June 2, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC)

Ahead of Season 51, Saturday Night Live went through some changes, both with the cast and writers. Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow, Heidi Gardner, and Ego Nwodim departed, while five new featured players were brought on, including Please Don’t Destroy’s Ben Marshall. Additionally, the writers’ room went through a bit of a change, with numerous writers exiting and more being brought on. The changes seem to be done for now, but that doesn’t mean fans aren’t still worried. At the very least, Yang has a pretty good reason for missing the new episode.

Saturday’s episode will mark Carpenter’s first time hosting. She made her SNL debut in the Season 49 premiere in 2024 as musical guest alongside host Jake Gyllenhaal. In February, she and Simon Paul kicked off SNL50: The Anniversary Special with a rendition of “Homeward Bound,” later appearing in a “Domingo” sketch. Carpenter’s most recent appearance was in May when she cameoed during Quinta Brunson’s monologue about short people. What will be in store for her as host and musical guest is unknown, but fans can likely expect her to sing some songs from her newest album, Man’s Best Friend, and maybe even some surprises.

Meanwhile, Saturday Night Live has revealed the hosts and musical guests lineup for November. On Nov. 1, Miles Teller will host for the second time with Brandi Carlile. Comedian Nikki Glaser will make her SNL debut as host on Nov. 8 with musical guest Sombr, while Glen Powell will make his hosting debut on SNL on Nov. 15 with musical guest Olivia Dean. SNL is bringing the star power, and there will be a lot to look forward to, even if Bowen Yang will be missing Sabrina Carpenter’s episode.