Major ‘NCIS’ Character Shown Hospitalized, Possibly Near Death in Preview for Tonight’s Episode

There may just be a major shake-up in the world of NCIS. In a new preview for the Jan. 28 episode, one character can be seen in the hospital, possibly near death. And it’s safe to say that the preview has many fans worried about the character’s fate.

Spoilers ahead for Season 17, Episode 14, of NCIS.

In the clip, Ellie Bishop (Emily Wickersham) can be heard explaining to Gibbs (Mark Harmon) that Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) got into an accident as he was trying to protect her.

“He shoved me out of the way. I knew he was strong but not that strong. And then he ran to the car like some kind of freaking action hero like he was, I don’t know, gonna leap over it as it passed by. And, um, he almost made it,” she said. “It’s bad.”

Gibbs can then be seen heading into the hospital room where Torres is resting. As of right now, Torres’ fate is left up-in-the-air. But, viewers will hopefully learn whether he makes it out alright when the episode airs on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.

“Thank you to all the beautiful fans! for all the love you’ve given me, I love you guys… here’s an exclusive clip from tonight’s EP,” Valderrama captioned the clip on Instagram. Given the state of his character in the sneak peek, his message definitely sounds as though he’s saying farewell to Torres and the rest of the NCIS family. And his note, coupled along with the clip, has fans worried that something may go wrong in the episode.

“I hope this is not you saying goodbye,” one fan wrote.

“I reallllly hope you aren’t leaving!” another commented.

“But you CANT die! You’re so great on the show,” yet another fan wrote.

While Torres’ fate is up-in-the-air, it’s more than clear that Valderrama has a strong appreciation for NCIS and it’s long-lasting legacy.

“It sinks in how unique of an opportunity it was for everybody and the cast on the show,” Valderrama told Entertainment Tonight in November. “I think it’s the people. I think the people is what keeps the engine going. I think that audiences can see that something on set is working and that people like coming to work and they’re still trying.”

“And after 17 seasons to have a cast and a writers’ room and a crew that’s still, not only grateful to be on set, but excited to come to work, and still laugh all day long and have that energy,” he continued. “From the top down.”