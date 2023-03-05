Major NBC Show Moves to New Night, Suffers Big Ratings Drop

Grand Crew saw a dip in its ratings. With its Season 2 premiere/move to Fridays, its 1.1 million returned far below both its freshman averages of 1.6 million views. Luckily, there's more time for the show to do bigger numbers. Its second-season pick-up was an exciting move for fans. The show follows a group of Black friends who discuss life at their favorite hangout spot, a local wine bar. It stars Echo Kellum, Justin Cunningham, Grasie Mercedes, Carl Tart, Aaron Jennings, and Nicole Byer – and is the brainchild of writer-producer Phil Augusta Jackson, who previously worked on hits like Insecure and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Jackson and Goor executive produce the series.

The first season attracted 17 million total viewers across all viewership platforms. Its premiere Season 1 episode was NBC's top digital comedy launch on its streaming platform, Peacock. Viewers loved the characters, saying it was a refreshing concept unlike anything seen on television previously.

There's the hopeless romantic too eager to settle down with Noah; Nicky, a hustler in real estate who's adventurous in romance; Sherm, a brilliant genius who plays the dating odds; Anthony, whose true love is his career first; Wyatt, who's relieved to be married and out of the dating scene; and Fay, who's recently divorced and looking to start fresh in LA.

In an interview with Shadow and Act, Jackson spoke about the place the show has in today's world, and the gap it filled in the content bubble. "I would say overall that there is room for more Black content period. My hope is that there's more Black content period moving forward," he said.