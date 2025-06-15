Major Disney+ TV Show’s Star Shares Frustration While His Series is in Limbo

One of the most-seen actors in all of Star Wars is frustrated with Disney for leaving the fate of his spin-off series up in the air.

Temuera Morrison, known for playing Jango Fett and his many clones (including his son, Boba Fett) in every Star Wars property, told Collider he was “sad” that Disney hasn’t proposed a new season of the 2021 TV series The Book of Boba Fett.

“Where’s The Book of Boba Fett season 2? Where the hell is season 2? I know they’re doing Ahsoka season 2, I’m going ‘Ah, where’s my season 2?’”

The finale of the Boba Fett series was the most-watched episode of Disney+’s Star Wars TV series, but it was negatively reviewed by critics, with particular disdain for a poor CGI version of Luke Skywalker that featured Mark Hamill’s face placed on another actor’s body using AI deepfake technology.

Morrison even lobbied for an appearance in Ahsoka, saying, “I’m trying to ring them up. Can I be Rex [a clone of Jango Fett] and take his helmet off, please?”

He recently met with current Star Wars stewards Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau at the Star Wars Celebration event, where he shared a warm embrace with the two.

“I go, ‘Hey, hey, hey. Remember Boba Fett?’ We had a big hug. And at the end of the day, I said, ‘Look, look, I’m not sure what’s going on with you guys, but anyway, I had a great time. Thank you so much,’” he said.

He said the two promised he’d return to Star Wars at some point, saying “and then they kind of said, ‘Well, well…’ they didn’t want to say too much, put it that way. There was a few whispers of—they didn’t want to say too much—but they just left it at that.”

He closed out the interview by praising another Star Wars series, Andor—”Geez, I needed to be in that Andor. What a show,” he said—and its star, Diego Luna.