Major Disney Show Airs Series Finale

A beloved Disney series has officially come to an end. On Saturday, April 8, Disney Channel's The Owl House aired its third and final episode of Season 3, "Watching and Dreaming" also serving as a series finale for the beloved animated fantasy series, which first premiered in January 2020.



In the series finale, per an official synopsis, "the fate of everything on the Boiling Isles now rests on the shoulders of a human, a cursed witch, and a determined but tiny little King." The episode dropped at 9:25 p.m. ET Saturday on Disney Channel and is now available on YouTube and Disney+. As the episode aired, many fans took to social media to react to the series coming to an end, with one person tweeting, "[Thank you The Owl House] for bringing to life amazing characters and a story that will forever be in my heart." Another viewer called the episode "magnificent," adding that "it's a perfect ending to one of the phenomenal and highly impactful animated series in western animation history."

Created by Dana Terrace, The Owl House is a fantasy series that tells the story of Luz Noceda (Sarah-Nicole Robles), who accidentally falls into a portal to another world and arrives in the Bowling Isles. She becomes friends with the witch Eda Clawthorne (Wendie Malick), also known as The Owl Lady, and the witch's roommate, King (Alex Hirsch). The voice cast also features Matthew Rhys, Isaac Ryan Brown, Tati Gabrielle, Mae Whitman, and Cissy Jones. The beloved show originally premiered in January 2020, with Disney handing the series a third and final season renewal just ahead of the Season 2 premiere in May 2021.



"Dana and her team have created a series that continues to push the envelope with epic and diverse storylines, an astounding world and multifaceted characters that have captivated our audience," Meredith Roberts, SVP/general manager, Television Animation, Disney Channels, said at the time. "We're eager to showcase more adventures in seasons two and three."



Unlike previous seasons, which have consisted of around 20 episodes, Season 3 was only given a three-episode order, each episode running approximately 45 minutes, which is about the same as six standard length episodes. Season 3 debuted in October 2022, with the penultimate episode arriving in January and followed by the series finale on April 8. Ahead of the series finale, Disney released a special promo for the episode highlighting some of the show's biggest moments throughout its three seasons and thanking fans for watching. All episodes of The Owl House are available to stream on YouTube and Disney+.