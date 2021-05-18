Hit Disney Channel Show Ending After Season 3

✖

On the same day the Disney Channel announced the premiere date for The Owl House, the network also renewed the show for a uniquely constructed third season. Series creator Dana Terrace later confirmed Season 3 will be the show's last. The show's second season boasts an impressive collection of guest stars, including Peter Gallagher and Felicia Day.

The Owl House is a fantasy series that tells the story of Luz Noceda (Sarah-Nicole Robles), who accidentally falls into a portal to another world and arrives in the Bowling Isles. She becomes friends with the witch Eda Clawthorne (Wendie Malick), also known as The Owl Lady, and the witch's roommate, King (Alex Hirsch). Other members of the main cast include Matthew Rhys, Isaac Ryan Brown, Tati Gabrielle, Mae Whitman, and Cissy Jones. The complete first season is now available to stream on Disney+.

Season 2 kicks off on Saturday, June 12 at 10 a.m. ET, with new episodes airing every Saturday through Aub. 14 on the Disney Channel. Episodes will also be available to stream after they air on the DisneyNOW app, which is available with a provider log-in. Season 2 will pick up right after the events of the first season, with the heroes working to get Luz back to the Human Realm. The show will also feature a new opening title sequence. The Season 2 guest voice cast includes Gallagher, Day, Harvey Guillen, Nik Dodani, Alex Lawther, and Debra Wilson.

"Dana and her team have created a series that continues to push the envelope with epic and diverse storylines, an astounding world and multifaceted characters that have captivated our audience," Meredith Roberts, senior vice president/general manager, Television Animation, Disney Channels, said in a statement. "We’re eager to showcase more adventures in seasons two and three."

The show's third season will be made up of just three 44-minute specials. Disney did not say when these will air. A fan later asked Terrace if this meant Season 3 would be the show's last. "Unfortunately, yes. But we're excited for what we have planned," she wrote. In another tweet, Terrace urged fans to tell Disney they want more episodes and to watch the show on Disney+.

"This has been said by many creators before but the idea's still the same," the DuckTales veteran tweeted. "If you want more Owl House let Disney know! Watch it on Disney+! Send physical letters bc they still read those for some reason! Have your own House Demon? Make them stare uncomfortably at ppl having lunch!"