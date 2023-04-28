Major ABC Show Ending Next Week After Five Seasons

After five seasons, ABC's beloved drama A Million Little Things is coming to an end next week, on Wednesday, May 3, and fans should prepare their tissues. While there isn't much information on the finale, titled "one big thing," it should be tying up loose ends and probably take fans back in time, as finales usually do.

A Million Little Things premiered in 2018 and instantly became a favorite with viewers. In 2022, it was announced that Season 5 would be the show's last, and it is the shortest season, as well. However, given the fact that the final season announcement was made a little in advance, fans shouldn't have to worry about storylines not getting the proper closure. While it will be disappointing to say goodbye to this tight-knit group, it really has been a ride seeing them grow over the years, and it's going to be emotional seeing how it all wraps up.

The penultimate episode, "Tough Stuff," previewed how emotional things are going to get for the finale, and it was a lot to handle. With Gary dying due to his cancer no longer responding to treatment, the characters prepared to say goodbye and go their separate ways. It wasn't before Maggie found Gary's ring that he pawned off to pay for Eddie's rehab and proposed to Gary. The episode ended with the two getting married, and tears were basically flying everywhere, and it wasn't just on-screen. It's hard to imagine how A Million Little Things will get more emotional and heartbreaking than that, but it's going to be a finale you won't want to miss.

It's a very common thing for series finales to be emotional and even throw one last punch to the gut if it calls for it. With a show like A Million Little Things, the possibilities of how it will end are endless. Unfortunately, with Gary's diagnosis, it may not end on a good note for him, but after marrying Maggie, he may feel like his life is officially complete and really feel ready to say goodbye. Whether or not everyone else, including fans, are ready is another question. One thing for sure is to make sure to have a lot of tissues while watching the finale.

It's going to be hard when A Million Little Things ends, but hopefully, the series will bring a lot of much-needed closure for everyone's story. Luckily, the series is streaming in full on Hulu, so it will still be lots of joy and tears to fans old and new for years to come.