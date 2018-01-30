Maisie Williams Calls Quote About ‘Game of Thrones’ Release Date Fake News

Just days after Maisie Williams allegedly revealed the specific month that Game of Thrones would return, the actress is calling the quote “completely false.”

On Monday, Williams took to Twitter to refute claims that she had given away the news that the eighth and final season of the hit HBO series would be premiering in April 2019, writing “Just a tweet letting you know this game of thrones release date ‘quote’ I’ve supposedly given is completely false and taken from an interview I did years ago.”

The quote in question came from an interview that Williams had done with Metro in which she discussed her role in the animated film Early Man as well as Game of Thrones.

“We wrap in December and we air our first episode in April [2019]. That’s a four-month turnaround for these huge episodes. There’s a lot that goes into the final edit. You would not want to rush this season at all,” she teased. “We owe it to our audience and our fans to really do this final season to the best of our abilities.”

The report, and the quote, was picked up by several outlets, who reported that Williams had revealed the premiere month of the eight season, exciting Game of Thrones fans around the world. However, the quote did raise some confusion as previous reports had stated that production would end this summer.

HBO would neither confirm nor deny the April report, though the streaming platform has officially announced that the final season would air sometime in 2019.

Of course, season eight of Game of Thrones could still premiere in April, as six of the show’s seven season have debuted in April or the last week of March.