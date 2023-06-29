'Magnum P.I.': Perdita Weeks Speaks out on Cancellation

Magnum P.I. is ending after its one-season revival on NBC and one of its stars recently shared her thoughts about the cancelation. The show's cancelation came after NBC chose not to order additional episodes beyond the 20-episode fifth season picked up last year. The final 10 episodes will be marketed as the series finale episodes, as Deadline reports, with Season 5 split into two halves – 10 episodes will air separately. The first half aired during the mid-season, and the second half is scheduled to air for mid-season 2024. Perdita Weeks, who starred as Juliet Higgins on the show, took to Instagram to express farewell on behalf of her character. "After one hell of an encore it's time for us at Magnum PI to ride off into the sunset. Thank you so much for all the support and huge thanks to the whole cast and crew for half a decade of fun. Mahalo nui loa," she captioned the post.

Jay Hernandez led the reboot, making history as a lead Hispanic actor on a series that airs during primetime. Magnum P.I. was a reboot of the 1980s series of the same title with a similar premise. The original series starred Tom Selleck in the lead role. In the reboot, decorated former Navy Seal Thomas Magnum (Hernandez) returns home from Afghanistan. Per a logline, as reported by Variety: "Magnum repurposed his military skills to become a private investigator, supplementing his business by working as a security consultant on a luxurious estate called Robin's Nest, where he lived in a guest cottage." The show also starred Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Amy Hill and Tim Kang.

Cast contracts were up at the network, forcing NBC to make a decision on another season. The network reviewed three options: renew for a sixth season, extend the options on the cast, or release the actors and end the series. With the writer's strike in effect, and things up in the air, NBC chose the latter.

The Paramount-owned CBS canceled the reboot last year in 2022, and the program later found a home at NBC. Another reboot is reportedly unlikely unless a streaming platform opts to pick it up. But that may be an issue as well. Magnum P.I. is available to watch in-season on NBCUniversal's Peacock. But previous seasons from the show are available for streaming on Paramount+, Paramount's platform.