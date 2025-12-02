‘Mad Men’ Actor Joins ‘I Love L.A.’ in Episode 5

Fans of Mad Men might’ve seen one of the show’s most memorable supporting characters get up to his old tricks in the latest episode of the new HBO comedy series that’s taking social media by storm.

Ben Feldman, best known for his Emmy-nominated role as Michael Ginsberg on AMC’s classic drama Mad Men as well as his main roles in TV comedies like Superstore and Silicon Valley, popped up on this week’s episode of I Love LA as a strange, neurotic music producer. His character on this series shares a lot of characteristics with his Mad Men character—namely, that both of them are completely insane.

As fans of Mad Men no doubt remember, Feldman memorably played copywriter Michael Ginsberg, who starts off as a foil to Don and Peggy in season 5. Eventually, when he witnesses a computer for the first time, he concludes that the machine has a plan to destroy the human race by turning all men into homosexuals. He later presents Peggy with a gift: his severed nipple, which he cut off to “release” the data from the computer, and is promptly taken out of the office on a stretcher and institutionalized.

Feldman’s I Love LA character doesn’t fare much better. Protagonist Maia (Rachel Sennott) is set to have a double dinner date at the house of her work-focused boss Alyssa (Leighton Meester), who hypes up her husband Jeremy (played by Feldman) as a fiercely successful music producer. Over time, Jeremy is revealed as quite the loser; he can’t hear loud noises, can’t be around various smells, and retires early on from the dinner party under the guise of a migraine, only for Maia to catch him masturbating in the bathroom.

It’s yet another weird role for an actor who has made a career out of playing oddballs.

I Love LA airs every Sunday night on HBO.