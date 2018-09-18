Paul Reiser Hints at ‘Mad About You’ Reboot

Paul Reiser is once again hinting that a Mad About You reboot could happen, stating that it’s still being discussed.

Variety reports that, while speaking to reporters on the red carpet, Reiser said that the show could very well come back.

“For a long time we discussed never doing it, and then we said, ‘You know what, it could be actually fun.’ And we’ve kind of actually said sure,” the actor said. “And now the studio needs to figure out if they know how to do it.”

Talk of a Mad About You revival appears to have first started around Fall 2017 when Reiser mentioned it during press interviews for the second season of Stranger Things, which he appeared in.

“I’ve thought about it. I always said no to a reunion or a reboot, and now that everybody keeps asking, it’s possible,” Reiser reportedly told journalists in October. “I always said if there’s a reason for it, if there’s a story to tell.”

“As my own kids are getting older, I think ‘this is a very different point in life.’ It starts to feel… like the 2.0 version of getting married,” he added. “It’s like ‘Oh, here’s another point in life that we don’t know what the heck is going to happen.’”

“I’m open to it if we come up with a great idea and if America needs it,” Reiser continued. “If there’s a want, if there’s a demand, we’ll see.”

Those comments found their way to the right ears and discussions reportedly began on just how to make a Mad About You revival actually happen. No official confirmation ever came through before the end of the year, but 2018 brought news of more serious talks about the show coming back.

In April, it was reported that both Reiser and his Mad About You co-star Helen Hunt had signed on for a revival that was in the works. The show’s original home NBC was said not to be interested in the revival, but other networks — such as CBS — were.

In May, CBS EVP Thom Sherman confirmed that the revival “had been pitched” but was “still being discussed.”

However, plans came to screeching halt in July when it was reported that Reiser said the show was “kind of stuck in the business end of it now.”

“Sony is trying to figure out from their end; that’s where I just walk away and go, call me when you figure it out. I don’t know what happens at that level. They make their deals with whoever they make their deals with,” he added. “So we’ll see if it happens. It may not happen. It likely won’t happen. My guess is it won’t happen.”

Reiser’s new comments seem a little more promising so it is possible that the Mad About You revival/reboot could still happen after all.