Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Viewers Call out Jimmy Fallon's Lip Syncing

The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon and The Roots were among the celebrities to perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade on Thursday morning in New York City. Most of the acts lip sync during the parade, since it is far too cold for many to sing live. However, Fallon's performance of "Surfin' Bird," was particularly picked apart by social media users.

#MacysDayParade producers: OK, everyone’s cool if you lip sync. It’s a parade, you’re outside, it’s cold. Just make it look realistic. Jimmy Fallon: So wait until the music has been playing for five seconds and then wildly thrash around? https://t.co/fGdRzn3ZjY — Bill Kuchman (@billkuchman) November 28, 2019

One Twitter user called it "the worst lip sync I've ever seen." That user was not alone. Another gave him a "0/10" rating, pointing out that Fallon famously created the Lip Sync Battle skits seen on The Tonight Show.

Jimmy Fallon’s Lip Sync Rating: 0/10.... dude you fucking INVENTED Lip Synch Battle.... what the hell man #MacysDayParade pic.twitter.com/NWc5WqLoiJ — Emily Ward (@omgitsemilyward) November 28, 2019

Another Twitter user actually liked Fallon's zany performance. After all, it was a festive occasion and there was no reason to be serious about it.

“this is why everyone hates us” I think to myself, watching Jimmy Fallon lip sync Bird Is The Word, followed immediately by the 35ft. Aflac Duck float. me, after Santa comes on: 😿 — already sweating (@veniceohleyer) November 28, 2019

Fallon and The Roots, his Tonight Show house band, performed atop the Entenmannn's float. It was designed to look just like a bake shop, and required over 15 gallons of paint and more than 100 hours of painting to pull off the intricate look. The group and the comedian were joined by dancers dressed as pastry chefs with cupcake hats. They all carried giant rolling pins as dance props.

Jimmy Fallon just did the worst lip sync I’ve ever seen. — Greg (@gwiss) November 28, 2019

"The Bird is The Word" was first recorded by The Rivingtons in 1963 as the follow-up to "Papa-Oom-Mow-Mow." Later that same year, The Trashmen released "Surfin' Bird," a combination of the two songs, which became a No. 4 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

Jimmy Fallon shaking off his daily hangover to enthusiastically lip sync to “The Bird’s the Word” on the Entenmann’s float is a dazzling display of professionalism. Enjoy that check Jimmy! #MacysDayParade — Jen B (@jenboudinot) November 28, 2019

Other artists who performed during this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade included the Black Eyed Peas, Celine Dion, Ciara, Chicago, Idina Menzel, Lea Michele, the casts of Beetlejuice and Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations, and the casts of Sesame Street and The Muppets.

