‘Luther’ Season 5: Idris Elba Held at Gunpoint First Preview

The first preview for Luther season five has debuted, and it features star Idris Elba being held at gunpoint.

In the clip, a mobster named George Cornelius thinks that Elba’s John Luther had something to do with whatever happened to his son Alastair, and he intends to use any means necessary to get Luther to talk.

Luther ultimately bests Cornelius and his men, however, but not before teasing some genuine mystery in the new season.

Like #Luther? Here’s an early Christmas present from us to you. 😉 Get ready for the brand-new series. Coming soon to @BBCOne. pic.twitter.com/EkinFCBtmO — BBC One (@BBCOne) November 9, 2018

Notably, it has been four years since a full season of Luther was aired (season three), because the fourth season was shot as two episodes and edited down into just one TV movie that aired almost two years ago.

The upcoming season will not just feature the continued adventures of Luther, but it will also see the return of Ruth Wilson as Alice Morgan, who was previously suspected to be dead.

Wilson recently shared some thoughts with Collider about the nature of her character overall, as well as the roller coaster ride that getting the part really was.

“When I read the script, I thought, ‘I’ve never read anything like this.’ She read like a female Hannibal Lecter, and I thought that I could have so much fun with it, but it was one of those jobs that I didn’t take straight away,” she admitted. “I thought, ‘I just don’t know,’ but then, it came back to me.”

“It was one of those ones that didn’t find someone, so it came back to me and I got a second chance to say yes to it, and I did,” Wilson added. “I’d been thinking about it, ever since I said no to it. I kept thinking that it would be really fun to do, and that I’d wished I’d said yes to it.”

“So, when it came back, I thought, ‘Okay, this is fate. I’ve got to do it.’ But I never, in a million years, would have expected it to have the effect that it did. None of us did,” she added. “I think it’s a combination of me and Idris because the chemistry between us is really good.”

At this time, BBC One has not revealed a premiere date for the new season of the show will air, but there is a chance it may not be until 2019.