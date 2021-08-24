Lucy Lawless Teases 'Xena: Warrior Princess' Revival

✖

While a new revival of a 1990s show seems to be announced every day, Xena: Warrior Princess is still waiting for its turn. The beloved fantasy series was a first-run syndication show that ran from 1995 to 2001 and has developed a cult following over the years. Considering the success of new fantasy shows like The Witcher and Game of Thrones, star Lucy Lawless thinks a Xena revival could happen.

"I see it [happening] more this month than I did three years ago because I think there was a new crop of people who aren't bound by the past," Lawless recently told ComicBook when asked about a Xena revival. "It might be helpful to... I'm going to leave that thought alone because somebody else, somebody pitched me the idea the other day that's really smart. So there are new people coming up who are going to be able to reimagine it for a new generation. It will be utterly different, but it will be cool. And yes, I do. I do foresee that that person is coming."

Xena starred Lawless as the title character, a warrior who sought redemption for her dark past by fighting for those who could not defend themselves. Renee O'Connor co-starred as Gabrielle, an Amazon warrior who joined Xena on her adventures. The show was created by John Schulian and Robert Tapert and was a spinoff of Hercules: The Legendary Journeys. Filmmaker Sam Raimi was an executive producer. There were plans for a reboot in 2015 at NBC, but the project got stuck during development and was canceled in 2017.

While fans will not get to see Lawless as Xena in the foreseeable future, she is starring in My Live Is Murder Season 2. The Australian series is available to stream on Acorn TV in the U.S., and Season 2 debuts on Aug. 30. Lawless stars as private investigator Alexa Crowe, who returns to New Zealand in Season 2 to solve a bizarre murder with the help of her partner, played by Ebony Vagulans.

Fans often "fan-cast" Lawless in other franchises, but she told ComicBook she isn't really interested in joining another action franchise. "Of course, you always want to do a blockbuster. That's bloody fun and everything," Lawless said. "I must say, I'm really over action. That was never my gig and I just muscled through it but hated all that. What do I prefer? I think apart from My Life Is Murder, I have interests behind the camera and I see myself... That's where I see myself going. I don't need to be seen ever again."