'Lucifer' Showrunner Joe Henderson Sets Next Project With Netflix

Netflix has ordered Shadecraft, a forthcoming comic book series created by Lucifer showrunner Joe Henderson and artist Lee Garbett. THR reports the comic book is created in connection with Image comics –– the home of another recent Netflix pick-up, Locke & Key, which is scheduled to release Season 2 very soon. Henderson has signed on to co-write the pilot alongside Georgia Lee, whose credits include The Expanse and The 100. Lee and Henderson will executive produce. Garbett is attached as a producer.

Shadecraft will follow 16-year-old Zadie Lu who is worried that shadows are somehow coming to life around her, along with the regular trials and tribulations of teenage life. The comic book serves as a follow-up to the duo's comic Skyward, which is pinned to Sony pictures with Henderson attached to adapt. Skyward was nominated for an Eisner award in 2019.

Henderson is currently the showrunner and producer on Netflix's Lucifer, which comes from Warner Bros. television studios. The series is scheduled to complete its sixth and final season sometime soon, though a date has yet to be revealed. Many believed the show would end with Season 5, thus why it was split into two parts. The renewal announcement came as a shock, but Henderson claimed in an interview the new season wouldn't have an effect on the remaining episodes of Season 5. “It will remain exactly the same as we had planned and it was really very, very important to us. When the idea for season 6 came up, Ildy (Modrovich, the co-showrunner) and I said to Netflix, ‘if we do this and we find the right story, the thing we don’t want to do is to undo everything we have done ‘. Once you see Season 5B you will understand how A and B are actually one big season. How it all relates … The things that happen in the Season 5 premiere fit in completely with the ending.”

Henderson's previous credits include Hulu’s Stephen King adaptation 11/22/63 and USA’s White Collar. In addition to her work on The 100 and The Expanse, Lee is known for her work on Red Doors as well as writing for Amazon Prime's Carnival Row.