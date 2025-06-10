‘Love Island’ Spinoff Gets a Premiere Date and an Official Trailer

It’s time for Love Island to leave the villa.

Peacock has announced the premiere date for the next Love Island spinoff, Love Island: Beyond the Villa.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The series will follow the cast of Love Island USA Season 6 around Los Angeles as they grapple with their new level of fame while juggling careers, friendships, and romances.

Beyond the Villa will focus on JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez, along with costars Aaron Evans, Miguel Harichi, Leah Kateb, Kaylor Martin, Connor Newsum, Serena Page, Kenny Rodriguez, Olivia Walker, and Kendall Washington. Other former Love Island stars are expected to show up, as well.

As seen in the trailer above, the new spinoff seems to promise plenty of the drama that the original series is known for.

It’s yet another Love Island series, joining Love Island UK, Love Island USA, Love Island Games, and Love Island All-Stars, all streaming on Peacock.

Love Island: Beyond the Villa premieres Sunday, July 13 on Peacock, with subsequent episodes airing on Thursdays at 9 PM EST.