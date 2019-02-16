‘Lost Boys’ TV Show Reportedly Gender-Swapping 2 Major Characters

The CW’s Lost Boys TV adaptation will have a few major differences from its source material, including the gender of some beloved characters.

The CW is creating a TV version of the 1987 cult classic The Lost Boys, a teen vampire drama that set the stage for years to come. The latest news on the show pertains to one of its big differences from the original: The Frog Brothers will become the Frog Sisters.

The news first broke on The Witching Hour, a horror podcast hosted by Collider reporters. They got word from insiders on the project that the Frog Brothers would be gender-swapped for the reboot, making the comic book snob conspiracy theorists female this time around.

Sources said that the Frog Sisters will be named Cassie and Liza. There is no word on casting yet, nor how this change might effect other elements of the story. In all likelihood, the Frog Sisters will play a similar role to their predecessors.

In the original movie, Edgar and Alan Frog were played by Corey Feldman and Jamison Newlander, respectively. They met Sam (Corey Haim) near the beginning of the movie in the comic book store, where they mocked his choices and doubted the depth of his fandom. As they came to know Sam, they portrayed themselves as experts on paranormal issues, trying to help Sam save his brother, Michael, and spiraling into comedic relief.

Feldman, who is generally outspoken on social media, has not commented on the news yet, nor has Newlander. Feldman has been particularly concerned with his co-star Haim in the last several years, claiming that the two of them suffered sexual assaults and other attacks as child actors. Last year, he released Lifetime original film called A Tale of Two Coreys, sharing his story of their careers and trials.

Haim passed away in 2010 from pneumonia, possibly related to years of drug issues.

The Lost Boys reboot will reportedly be led by Grey’s Anatomy writer Heather Mitchell. A synopsis describes a relatively similar plot, setting and story to the original, though obviously there will have to be some differences to keep it going from week to week rather than one self-contained movie.

“Welcome to sunny seaside Santa Carla, home to a beautiful boardwalk, all the cotton candy you can eat… and a secret underworld of vampires,” it reads. “After the sudden death of their father, two brothers move to Santa Carla with their mother, who hopes to start anew in the town where she grew up. But the brothers find themselves drawn deeper and deeper into the seductive world of Santa Carla’s eternally beautiful and youthful undead.”

There is no word yet on when The Lost Boys reboot will go into production, or hit the air.