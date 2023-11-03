Longtime CNN Anchor Joins NBC News

Following her departure from CNN earlier this year, Christine Romans has officially joined NBC New. Catherine Kim, senior vice president editorial for NBC News, announced in a memo to staff Monday that in her new role, Romans will report "across all platforms of NBC News, including writing for digital and on MSNBC."

"We are pleased to announce that Christine Romans is joining the Business & Technology Unit starting today, reporting across all platforms of NBC News, including writing for digital and on MSNBC," Kim wrote, per Deadline. "As our senior business correspondent based in New York, Christine will cover all aspects of major breaking business news with a core emphasis on the economy – inflation, jobs, wages, debt, the Fed, manufacturing and trade, regional trends, and how it affects the daily lives of Americans across the country."

Romans' move to NBC has been anticipated since July, when she officially left CNN after 24 years. Romans joined CNN Business News in 1999 after roles at newspapers and Reuters Television. She quickly became known as "CNN's explainer-in-chief," and notably co-anchored Early Start since 2014. She won an Emmy for the CNN series Exporting America, which focused on globalization and outsourcing. As a correspondent, she reported on numerous stories, including Hurricane Katrina, the Arab Spring and the rise of ISIS.

"It has been a pleasure waking up early for you for so many years to get your morning started. I love CNN dearly. I have loved my 24 year run here, 24 years right? But I have decided I am ready for a new chapter. I am full of gratitude for my CNN family. It is a family. Everybody here are my friends. And I am excited for the challenges ahead," Romans told viewers when announcing her departure from the news network.

Romans' move to NBC follows that of Laura Jarrett, who co-anchored Early Start with Romans before she joined NBC News last year. Of her new role, Romans shared on Instagram, "Okay so the people at [NBC Nightly News] are so sweet and welcoming. Stay tuned for my first piece tonight with [Lester Holt] coming up!" In her memo to staff, Kim applauded Romans as "an Emmy Award-winning journalist" who has "established a reputation for making intricate, complex financial news and economic policy accessible to the audience."