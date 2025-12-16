Long-Promised ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff May Be Scrapped

One long-awaited spinoff of Yellowstone may never materialize.

While there are six spinoffs of Taylor Sheridan’s popular Western series that have aired, are airing or will soon air, the seventh one is on life support.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Titled 6666, as in the Four Sixes Ranch, the sequel series was meant to star Yellowstone ranch hand Jimmy (played by Jefferson White) and showcase his life after the main series concluded.

The spinoff was announced in 2021, but went on hold after series creator Taylor Sheridan purchased the real-life ranch that stands in for the 6666 Ranch in the show.

“That, for a number of reasons, needs a unique level of special care because this is a real place with real families working here,” he told THR back in 2023. “You have to respect the lineage. I’ve told [the studio] to be patient.”

But Sheridan is now headed for greener pastures. Earlier this year, he decided to leave his longtime home at Paramount and signed a deal with NBCUniversal for all future projects, which leaves the status of any future Yellowstone projects up in the air.

In a new interview with the Daily Mail, White said the series isn’t happening any time soon, and he hasn’t heard any updates on the show’s progress.

“Not that I know of now. I kept my fingers crossed, but also, I’d be grateful if I got to do more and I’m grateful for what I got to do,” he said. “I don’t want to be selfish. We got a lot of great mileage out of that show.”

He also had no comment on his Yellowstone co-star Kevin Costner’s ongoing sexual assault lawsuit, saying, “I have not heard anything about this. Yeah, I’m not sure.”

White will next appear in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, a prequel film to the beloved dystopian young adult series.