CBS Pulls ‘Living Biblically’ From Monday Lineup

CBS might have just given up on Living Biblically.

The freshman sitcom has been pulled from the television schedule indefinitely and will be replaced by reruns of The Big Bang Theory for the next two weeks.

The show could return at a later date, but at this point, no further episodes have been scheduled. According to TVLine, eight episodes have aired so far.

The series was originally set to end its first season on May 21, the same day as Man With a Plan‘s season two finale.

Living Biblically stars Mad Men alum Jay R. Ferguson as a man who decides to change his life by living strictly according to what’s written in the Bible. The supporting cast includes Ian Gomez, Lindsey Kraft, David Krumholtz, Camryn Manheim and Tony Rock.

The show, which premiered Feb. 26, followed Ferguson’s Chip Churry, a modern day man at a crossroads in his life, who decides to live strictly in accordance with the Bible. His smart, pregnant wife, Leslie (Kraft), while both skeptical and entertained by her husband’s new passion, supports him completely.

Knowing he’ll need some practical advice, Chip forms a “God Squad” with Father Gene (Gomez), a Catholic Priest who helps Chip translate the rules of the Bible to a modern world; and Father Gene’s best friend, easygoing Rabbi Gil Abelman (Krumholtz), who respects Chip’s chutzpah and is glad to serve as a sounding board when they meet at their local bar.

As he begins his sincere spiritual journey toward a more moral life with the help of his wife and friends, Chip wonders if he’ll be able to take a page – or every page – out of the Good Book, and if the effect will be of Biblical proportions.

The series relied heavily on pop culture references, and even went on to describe phones and Beyoncé as “false idols” in one of its earlier episodes.

The series premiered to 5 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, slightly below what 9JKL did in the same timeslot in fall 2017.

CBS was not the only network to pull one of its less-watched series form the schedule this week. NBC announced Wednesday they would be pulling Taken from its Friday night time slot, scheduling its return in late May for a Saturday night timeslot.

In its usual space, NBC will expand its block of Dateline episodes. This means that two hours of Dateline will air each Friday night from 9-11 p.m. ET.

The show, which served as a prequel to the popular Taken film franchise, has been on the chopping block for cancellation in recent weeks.