Watch Little People, Big World’s Zach Roloff Cradle A Friend’s Baby Before Having His Own

In a new clip from Little People, Big World, Zach Roloff is seen holding a friend's baby girl in preparation for his own baby's birth. The 27-year-old nervously cradles the infant as her mom looks on.

"Emma (the baby) was the cutest little thing. She was happy as a [clam]," Zach said of the moment. "But it's stressful. Just holding someone else's baby. With Emma, too, she had a bigger head. I wanted to support that."

As People reports, the father-to-be is seen looking towards fatherhood ahead of the birth of Jackson Kyle Roloff, his son who was born on May 12.

"Being a dad is going to be a new experience," the TLC star said in the clip. "Honestly, having a [little person] kid, there can be other complications that come with it. But you just gotta be prepared for whatever life throws at us."

Zach and his wife Tori married in July 2015 and announced their pregnancy in November. Jackson was 9 lbs., 1 oz. and 20.5 in. long at birth.

After the birth, Zach offered an update on his family to People.

"Baby and mother are doing great and Jackson is already mastered holding daddy's fingers and snuggling with mom," he said. "He is adorable and Tori and I are loving being parents."

The couple also shared an heart-warming photo of the newborn on Instagram.

"My heart is so unbearably full," Tori said. "I've only spent 4 days with this little guy and I have fallen In love completely with him. This is what I was meant to do. Mommy loves you, Jackson!"

The young parents seem more their ready to take Jackson home. Recently, they shared a look inside the baby's mountain-themed nursery.

Little People, Big World has been on TLC for 11 seasons, with no signs of stopping. Footage surrounding Zach and Tori's last months of pregnancy are expected to air on upcoming episodes of the series.

