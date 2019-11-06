‘Little Mermaid Live’ Viewers Are Wondering Why There Isn’t a Live-Action King Triton

ABC’s live action adaptation of The Little Mermaid started off with a splash. The event features live-action versions of so many favorite characters, including Auli’i Cravalho as Ariel, Queen Latifah as Ursula, and John Stamos as Chef Louis. However, fans are wondering why one important character from the film, King Triton, did not receive the live-action treatment, and they’re speaking out about the choice on Twitter.

So they didn’t cast a King Tritan but casted the damn chef? #TheLittleMermaidLive pic.twitter.com/clckxDUAl5 — ImHonestTho (@ImHonestTho) November 6, 2019

The beginning of Little Mermaid Live featured quite a few (animated) scenes with King Triton, which prompted many to voice their frustrations over the fact that he won’t be portrayed by an actor during the live portions of the event.

One user wrote on Twitter, “So King Triton is entirely still animated but we gave the chef with two lines to John Stamos?”

Another said, “How you gonna cast The Little Mermaid and not have a King Triton tho.”

This fan took to Twitter to say that the decision to forego having a live King Triton was a total “missed opportunity.”

Another asked what many were thinking, “Why is King Triton animated? So many good choices for that role!” On that fan’s note, many fans did share their dream casting for King Triton.

One user noted that The Rock would have been perfect for the role, saying, “Sad that @TheRock isn’t king triton and he’s just the animation.” Others had a different, hunky leading man in mind.

Considering his Aquaman role, many suggested that Jason Momoa would have been a perfect fit for King Triton. One fan even said, “Should’ve got Jason Mamoa to be Triton. Y’all dropped the ball on that one.”

Many users on social media wondered specifically took issue with King Triton not getting a live-action portrayal considering that Chef Louis, who does not have a major part in the film, does. In any case, Stamos has brought his all to his role, which he also played in the live Hollywood Bowl version of The Little Mermaid in 2016. When asked about the adaptation, Stamos even told Variety, “Everything that you love about the movie is still intact. We literally just burst off the screen to do these musical numbers.”

Well, Stamos is right in that everything from the movie is indeed intact (animated King Triton and all), even if some of the characters weren’t able to make the live-action leap.