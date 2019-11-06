‘Little Mermaid Live’ Used a Real Dog for Max, and Viewers Have Thoughts

Viewers of The Little Mermaid are all on board with the production’s casting of Prince Eric’s dog, Max. Rather than take the easy route and use a costumed character or even a puppet, the team opted to use a real sheep dog to take on the iconic dog from the 1989 Disney classic. As a result, fans were raving about Max.

OMG THEY GOT A SHEEPDOG FOR MAX!!!!! #TheLittleMermaidLive — Nora Mermaid w/ Post Gryph0n Depression (@Nora_Mermaid) November 6, 2019

“So far my favorite actor in this live Little Mermaid is the actual dog playing Price Eric’s dog Max,” a user tweeted.

Echoing a similar sentiment, another person tweeted in all caps, “They’re using a real sheep dog for The Little Mermaid Live, you have no idea how happy I am right now.”

Max made his debut in the opening number when Graham Phillips, who plays Eric, performed the opening song. The emergence of a real dog was a welcomed sight for the audience, which erupted into a cheer.

At the same time, the audience’s volume throughout the special has been an issue for viewers at home who are complaining that it is taking away from the performers on stage.

There was also a concern among fans on social media as to why Ariel’s father, King Triton, did not have a role in the live-action part of the performance. King Triton’s only appearances were from the clips from the original that were show in between numbers.

Nonetheless, the love of Max’s casting was a win for the audience.

So far the best part of the little mermaid live is the dog, Max — Yessi (@YESSISG16) November 6, 2019

The show stars Auli’i Cravalho as Ariel along with Queen Latifah as Ursula and Shaggy as Sebastian. John Stamos also appears as Chef Louis.

Speaking with ABC’s Las Vegas affiliate, WABC, Shaggy explained that he doesn’t have any nerves heading into the special, and that he’s eager to put his own twist on his character.

“I’ve done these kinds of live situations so I don’t know if there’s a nervousness or craziness that’s supposed to be, I’m just really excited and really happy to bring the character back in to give a Caribbean feel to it and all of that,” he said.

The pivotal role of Ursula will be played by Queen Latifah.

“The actual movie will be playing, but then there are these musical numbers that go live,” she said. “You’ll see the characters pop-out and come to life.”