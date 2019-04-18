Lil Rel Howery Speaks out After Fox Cancels Show

Lil Rel Howery is speaking out after Fox announced the cancellation of his series Rel.

The actor and comedian, whose real name is Milton Howery, took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 17 after just after the newly independent broadcast network announced the cancellation of his comedy series, which he said was a “huge opportunity.”

“I want to thank all the loyal 2 million plus people that tuned in every week to my show,” Howery wrote. “I’m so proud of what we did and it was a dream come true. I got a chance to not only create a show based off my material and some real life events I got to work and create magic with my friends… God is so good and I’m truly blessed.”

“Thanks again for the huge opportunity and it’s on to the next one,” he continued. “I learned a lot and it’s still a huge accomplishment for me to pull this off… I wanted to make a dramatic comedy with heart and I did that… I know I made you proud Mom!!!!!!”

In the series, Howery starred as Rel, a man whose life falls apart after he finds out his wife is having an affair with his barber, leading him to become long-distance father on the South Side of Chicago. The series had been inspired by Howery’s life.

Having made its debut in 2018, the 20th Century Fox Television-produced multi-camera comedy was ultimately canceled by the network on Wednesday alongside drama series The Gifted, marking the first cancellations for the newly independent broadcast network.

News of the cancellation shocked fans and others in the industry, many of whom flocked to Howery’s post.

“I’m just now seeing this post brother,” actor and comedian Anthony Anderson wrote. “Your talent coupled with your experience and knowledge of the TV business will only propel you forward with much greater success! The first show I created ‘all about the Anderson’ met a similar fate after one season on the air. One door closes as another opens. Continued success my friend.”

“Congratulations on everything so far,” comedian Kevin Fredericks wrote. “Excited to see what you do next.”

“You did something great my guy! You created, you risked, you cared, you loved and you shared!” Winston Duke added. “Thank you! God bless!!”

The series’ cancellation came just months after the passing of series co-creator Kevin Barnett, who died in January at the age of 32.