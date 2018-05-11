‘Life Sentence’ Canceled After 1 Season by The CW

The CW has cancelled its drama Life Sentence at the end of its first season, according to a tweet from one of the show’s stars.

Lucy Hale, who played lead character Stella Abbot in the show, posted a screen shot from her Notes app on Tuesday to let fans know that the show was coming to an end.

“Just got the sad news that Life Sentence will not be coming back for a second season,” Hale wrote. “I was emotionally attached to this story and to everyone involved so I’m a little shell shocked right now, but I feel fortunate that we got to tell a really beautiful story.”

“Sometimes things don’t resonate with the audience and shows just don’t work, but I’m so proud of what we accomplished & for the experience I had. Life Sentence was a show that a lot of us needed and I am beyond grateful for those who gave our show a chance,” she added.

The show just premiered in March. Shortly after it began, it was bumped to a Friday night slot. It has drawn relatively low ratings, even by The CW‘s standards, ultimately leading to its cancellation.

“Somewhere in the universe the Abbots will continue their dysfunctional lives & Stella will continue to be a manic pixie dream girl,” Hale continued. “That chapter is closing before I want it to, but taking this as a life lesson. Things don’t always work out in our favor & it’s up to us what we do with it.”

Hale’s remarks eerily mirrored the theme of the show, which followed Stella as she made a miraculous recovery from terminal cancer, only to find that her life had fallen into ruin while she was sick.

Many fans seemed to hope that the same could happen for the show, replying to Hale’s tweet with pleas to bring the show back. Within half an hour of her tweet, a petition was up and running on Change.org, begging The CW to give the show another chance. At the time of this writing, it had 936 out of the 1,000 signatures it hoped to get.

For Hale, she focused more on how grateful she is for what she’s gotten than how sad she is that she won’t be making more episodes.

“It’s been a helluva last year for me,” she wrote. “And I want to give a huge thank you to the support I’ve been shown! Love love love to all of you. We created something important and pure and no cancellation can take that away.”

The season finale — now serving as the series finale — is scheduled to air on Friday, June 15 at 9 p.m. ET.