‘Lethal Weapon’ Send Sean William Scott Birthday Message Before Damon Wayans Quits

The official Lethal Weapon Twitter account wished a happy birthday to new star Seann William Scott, just as Damon Wayans announced his departure from the cast.

Scott joined the cast of Lethal Weapon this fall as Wesley Cole, a veteran and replacement partner for Wayans’ Roger Murtaugh. Just as the show seemed to be regaining its footing, Wayans dropped a bombshell on Wednesday when he reportedly announced he would be leaving the series in December.

Around the same time, the show’s official Twitter account posted birthday well-wishes for Scott.

“Happy birthday, [Seann William Scott]!” the post read. “Hope your day is [Lethal as f—].”

The post racked up a number of replies, with fans wishing Scott a happy birthday as well. Others reiterated their wish for Clayne Crawford to return to the show as Martin Riggs. However, none questioned Wayans’ rumored departure, even as it was dominating social media elsewhere.

Wayans dropped the news during an interview on Electronic Urban News on Wednesday. He was almost casual about it, explaining that he simply is not cut out for the long days and hard work of network TV anymore.

“I’m a 58-year-old diabetic and I’m working 16 hour days,” he said, in a remarkably Murtaugh-like voice. “Murtaugh say, I’m too old for this.”

Wayans added that he had missed a number of big moments in his personal life because of his commitment to the show, including both his wife and his mother undergoing surgery. At this point, he plans to rearrange his priorities.

“It’s hard for me to play this loving, supportive father/husband/ friend on TV, but be the guy in life that is telling everyone, I can’t I have to work,” he said.

Wayans made it clear that the departure was not easy, and he did not take it lightly. However, he had clearly thought it through.

“You have to look yourself in the eye and ask, who are you? It can’t be all about work,” he said. “I’m from a big family, a loving family. All the family gatherings, I haven’t seen them. I’m too tired or I can’t because it conflicts with work… I have seven grandkids. I’ve been missing recitals and graduations. To me it’s just not worth it. There is a better way to live life.”

Wayans will appear in the first half of this season, and then leave. He told reporters he plans to get back on the stand-up comedy stage next year in an attempt to “find his smile again.”