‘Lethal Weapon’ Fans Respond to Clayne Crawford Ouster: ‘I’m Lost’

Friends a co-workers of Clayne Crawford were stunned by Sunday’s announcement that Lethal Weapon would be returning to Fox for a third season without the actor.

After nearly a week of unconfirmed rumors and frantic Twitter posts within the fandom, the President of Entertainment at Fox Broadcasting Company, Michael Thorn, finally announced that Crawford had been fired from the show. Warner Bros. confirmed the news, adding that the actor had been let go for “creating a hostile work environment,” as reported on Tuesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Crawford spent the week in the thick of the conversation along with his Twitter and Instagram followers. He told them candidly that he had “zero communication with Fox or Warner Bros.”

In the last several days, he also began retweeting messages of support and endorsements of his virtue from cast-mates and co-workers. While the actor was reportedly fired for at least two instances of bad behavior on set, many found him a pleasure to work with.

“Did I just hear this right? U fired my boy @ClayneCrawford on Lethal Weapon,” wrote actor Christian Kane. “I’m lost, Busy doing a charity event w/ him n Bama 4 veterans.”

Did I just hear this right? U fired my boy @ClayneCrawford on Lethal Weapon. I’m lost, Busy doing a charity event w/ him n Bama 4 veterans. — Christian Kane (@ChristianKane01) May 9, 2018



“One of the best experiences I have had was doing Lethal Weapon,” wrote Teo Briones, the 13-year-old who played Ethan McFadden on the show. “Everyone in the cast and crew as awesome, but it was @ClayneCrawford that made it really special for me. I cant wait until we can work together again!”

One of the best experiences I have had was doing Lethal Weapon. Everyone in the cast and crew as awesome, but it was @ClayneCrawford that made it really special for me. I cant wait until we can work together again! pic.twitter.com/JtQ4dUMqW9 — Teo Briones (@TheTeoBriones) May 13, 2018



“Buddy, the pleasure was all mine,” Crawford responded. “Look forward to working with you again soon.”

“If [anecdotal] experience can hurt a career, maybe it can save it,” wrote Crawford’s co-star Kurt Yaeger. “My experience was a pleasure, it was professional & nothing but good vibes happened during my episode of Lethal Weapon. How many good reviews of Clayne’s behavior on set do we need? #allfacts.”

@ClayneCrawford If antidotal experience can hurt a career, maybe it can save it. My experience was a pleasure, it was professional & nothing but good vibes happened during my episode of Lethal Weapon. How many good reviews of Clayne’s behavior on set do we need? #allfacts — Kurt Yaeger (@kurtyaeger) May 13, 2018



“Clayne is a passionate, talented & caring artist,” wrote actor Bruce McKinnon. “One of my fondest memories in my entire acting career is playing his father in the Sundance series @Rectify for 4 seasons as well as becoming friends. I look forward to hopefully work with @ClayneCrawford again…if I get lucky.”

Clayne is a passionate, talented & caring artist. One of my fondest memories in my entire acting career is playing his father in the Sundance series @Rectify for 4 seasons as well as becoming friends. I look forward to hopefully work with @ClayneCrawford again…if I get lucky. https://t.co/fIFcRmFdrh — Bruce McKinnon (@Bruce_McKinnon) May 12, 2018



Hilarie Burton, who plays Karen Palmer in the Lethal Weapon adaptation, wrote a lengthy endorsement of Crawford when prompted by a fan on Twitter.

“I have a multitude of kind words about @ClayneCrawford!” she tweeted. “That guy greeted me on my very first day and has been a friend ever since. When I couldn’t find childcare while I was working, he had his wife and kids take care of Gus. he shows up early. He knows his lines. He pushes to make every scene its best. I’ve watched him fight on the behalf of other people. And a good leader isn’t afraid to be a bad guy.”

“The pace at which a show like lethal weapon shoots doesn’t always allow for constructive conversations to be warm and fuzzy,” she continued. “But it’s my experience that Mr. Crawford genuinely cares about the well-being of every member of the cast and crew.

“Clearly he’s upset someone that turned to the media. And in defending him I may also upset that person. But standing up for someone who has been good to me is something I believe is the right thing to do. So yes, I’m a fan of Clayne Crawford,” she added.

“It’s hard to stand up in this business, Thank You!” Crawford replied, adding the hashtags “family” and “integrity.”

Despite all the outcry, Fox announced on Sunday that Crawford would be replaced by Seann William Scott. As fans took to Twitter to express their outrage, Crawford remained silent.