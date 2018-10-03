Will ‘Lethal Weapon’ Be Canceled After Damon Wayans Exit?

Following the news that Damon Wayans is exiting Lethal Weapon, many fans might be wondering if the series will be canceled.

At this time there is no word on what Fox plans to do with the series after Wayans shoots his final episode, but it was up for cancellation after his previous co-star Clayne Crawford was fired. Crawford was eventually replaced with Seann William Scott, who appears in the current third season of the show.

While there is no word on whether or not the show may be cancelled, TMZ reports that Wayans did indicate that he did not get the impression that Fox was excited about his plans.

Wayans revealed his plans while speaking to Eurweb and reportedly explained that he is an aging diabetic who is working 16 hours a day and often feels like his responsibilities to the show are having a detrimental impact on his personal life.

“It’s hard for me to play this loving, supportive father/husband/ friend on TV, but be the guy in life that is telling everyone, I can’t I have to work,” Wayans said.

“You have to look yourself in the eye and ask, who are you? It can’t be all about work. I’m from a big family, a loving family. All the family gatherings, I haven’t seen them,” he continued. “I’m too tired or I can’t because it conflicts with work… I have seven grandkids. I’ve been missing recitals and graduations. To me it’s just not worth it. There is a better way to live life.”

The outlet finally noted that Wayans stated he was planning to get back to his comedy roots in 2019, hoping to “find his smile again.”

Once news of Wayans exit hit the internet, many people took to social media to share their thoughts.

“The show went downhill so fast,” one viewer said, while someone else commented, “[Damon Wayans] didn’t even want to do [Lethal Weapon] to begin with, then fights tooth and nail, with lie after lie, to get [Clayne Crawford] fired. Now that’s he’s succeeded with that, he’s quitting.

Can we figure out how to bring Riggs back to life for Season 4 so I can watch again?”

At this time, neither Fox nor Lethal Weapon producers appear to have commented publicly on the news.