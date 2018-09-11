‘Lethal Weapon’: Clayne Crawford Making Final Appearance in Season 3 Premiere

Lethal Weapon will give fans one last chance to say goodbye to former star Clayne Crawford during the upcoming season three premiere.

Fans of the series will remember that Crawford was fired from the show at the end of season two following multiple allegations of him creating a toxic work environment, as well as him having several tense moments with co-star Damon Wayans.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to TVLine, fans will get a final look at Riggs (Crawford) during the season three premiere of the Fox cop dramedy as the action will kickstart with him “bleeding and dying in the cemetery.”

The quick moment is due to some leftover Season 2 footage the creative team decided to include on the new episode, executive producer Matt Miller told the outlet.

The quick moment will be all that fans will get in terms of a goodbye to Crawford’s character, as no funeral or a goodbye between Riggs and Murtaugh (Wayans) was shot.

The series will then jump to six months after Riggs’ death and show Trish (Keesha Sharp) and the kids trying to get Murtaugh’s mind away from his grief.

“Unfortunately,” Miller added, “he’s in a bit of a rut.”

Murtaugh’s investigation of Riggs’ shooting will lead him to cross paths with former CIA operative Wesley Cole (Seann William Scott) a Los Angeles cop who has his own baggage: a 12-year-old child and a “strained” relationship with the kid’s mom, Natalie (Maggie Lawson), who’s an ER doc in Los Angeles.

“Right now Murtaugh is mourning the death of his friend so he is not that happy, silly Murtaugh, but I think what they want to do with the Wesley Cole character is, he is the light that Murtaugh needs to be pulled back from the dark,” Wayans previously said of what his character is going through when he first meets Wesley.

Scott will then partner up with Murtaugh and become the other half of the show’s new dynamic duo, though it remains to be seen how fans will react to the change.

As previously reported, Crawford was fired from Lethal Weapon in May after allegations that he was overly aggressive on set. Many fans blame Wayans, as they felt that he was instrumental in Crawford’s firing.

At the time, Crawford defended himself from the allegations in a lengthy statement that did include admissions of getting heated on set.

“I absolutely love, respect, and care for my crew and cast and would never intentionally jeopardize so many jobs,” he wrote. “Moreover, I love the process of filmmaking and television. I appreciate and respect the work of everyone involved.”

Lethal Weapon returns for its third season Tuesday, Sept. 25 on Fox.