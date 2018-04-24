‘Lethal Weapon’ Reportedly on Verge of Cancellation Over Clayne Crawford’s Behavior

Lethal Weapon may have the ratings to justify a third season on Fox, but the network is reportedly undecided on a renewal thanks to co-lead Clayne Crawford’s behavior behind the scenes.

Deadline reporter Nellie Andreeva broke the story on Monday that Crawford has been accused by his co-workers of “creating a hostile work environment.”

“I have learned that Crawford has had a history of bad behavior on the show, and that he has been disciplined several times over complaints of emotional abuse and creating a hostile environment,” Andreeva wrote. “I hear the issue has escalated to a point where other actors as well as crew on Lethal Weapon would feel uncomfortable being on set with him. The problem is threatening the future of the show, with a recasting — a rare and dramatic move when involving a lead of an established series — being explored. Fox and Warner Bros TV declined comment.”

Crawford plays the role of Martin Riggs alongside Damon Wayans’ Roger Murtaugh in remake of the Mel Gibson 1980s action film franchise. The series starts with Crawford as a former Navy SEAL and Texas police officer whose wife and baby are murdered and chooses to move to Los Angeles where he’s paired up with the veteran officer Murtaugh.

Lethal Weapon has run 37 episodes across two seasons as of Monday. It’s final three episodes of the season are scheduled for April 24, May 1 and May 8 on Fox.

Deadline reports the shows is averaging a 1.7 rating its second season, making it Fox’s second highest-rated drama behind Empire. While the show may be down in adults 18-49 and in total viewers compare to last season, its still in the top 20 ratings rankings for broadcast dramas.

Reports of a fifth installment in the movie franchise with Gibson, Danny Glover and director Richard Donner popped up late last year, but Donner said in an recent interview on the Maltin on Movies podcast that the project has hit a number of snags with the studio.

“It’s called Lethal Finale,” Donner said. “It’s very dark. And we were all set to go and now Warner Bros. is doing their old-fashioned tricks. Not Warner Bros., there’s this guy who runs the studio who’s great but they have these people in the legal department who do the negotiating in the most counter-productive way. They should be sent to a studio and work with the producers and directors and actors, and learn what makes a film, and then negotiate. But it’s just embarrassing.”

“… I don’t think it’s gonna happen,” Donner continued.

Photo: Twitter/@LethalWeapononFox