Leah Remini Reveals ‘Set Life’ Photo And Has Us Giddier Than Ever

Seeing Leah Remini and Kevin James reunite during the season finale of Kevin Can Wait was a dream come true for TV fans. As the series heads into production on its second installment, Remini is getting everyone even more excited.

Thursday, June 15, was Remini’s 47th birthday, and she was met with a beautiful surprise on set. The actress posted a picture to her Instagram account, revealing a line of cakes that she was presented with to celebrate.

At least when you have to work on your birthday, they get you cake, lots of them 😉 #setLife #grateful A post shared by Leah Remini (@leahremini) on Jun 15, 2017 at 5:56pm PDT

Now, she didn’t explicitly say that the set she was on was Kevin Can Wait, but that seems to be the only project she’s currently filming. Kevin James also shared a cryptic tweet on June 1 announcing the start of production this season, so the timeline matches up.

Remini’s picture was exciting for fans of the show, mainly because it shows how just how close the cast and crew of this show is. The chemistry created on King of Queens helped to make that series such a hit, and a tight-knit club on the set of Kevin Can Wait will go along way toward recreating that success.

While Leah Remini wasn’t originally a part of the Kevin Can Wait cast, she’s now set to be one of the series stars.

The actress made a guest appearance during the season one finale, portraying Kevin James’ ex-partner. The two went undercover on an assignment, posing as husband and wife.

It takes a village and all those supplies to get me ready! Thank you glam @crabichuk @sweetadelae A post shared by Leah Remini (@leahremini) on Jun 12, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

Ahead of production this season, it was announced that Remini would be coming onto the show as a series regular. Just a couple of days later, the news came that the actress who played Kevin’s wife on the series, Erinn Hayes, was being let go.

The second season of Kevin Can Wait will premiere on Monday, September 25, on CBS.

