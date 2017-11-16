‘Law & Order: SVU’ Didn’t Air Wednesday Night, and Fans Are Not Happy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is currently on a two-week hiatus, but not all the fans got the memo.

Instead of the next episode of the show, entitled “Something Happened” airing, a new episode of The Voice aired instead.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As one would imagine, fans expecting to see a new SVU investigation were not too thrilled to see a singing competition on their TV screens instead.

Many took to Twitter to share their sadness, anger and confusion at the programming switch-up.

See some of the reactions below.

Is a new episode on tonight?! I’m so confused! 😢 — Angel Delgado (@SVUAngelDelgado) November 15, 2017

was getting prepared for tonight’s episode but there is none. cool 😑 — rellea✨ (@essdeesee_) November 16, 2017

No new episode?? WHYYYYYYYYY!!!??? — Giancarlo Ramírez (@Yank3e1986) November 16, 2017

I don’t see SVU scheduled for tonight. My week is officially ruined 😢 — Prince2Eternity (@RodHazel24) November 15, 2017

Really wishing SVU was on tonight. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/RUD1F29nBw — Jen 🎄🎄🎄 (@LawrenceDavis79) November 15, 2017

When there aren’t conflicts, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC / Michael Parmelee