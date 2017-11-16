TV Shows

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Didn’t Air Wednesday Night, and Fans Are Not Happy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is currently on a two-week hiatus, but not all the fans got the memo.

Instead of the next episode of the show, entitled “Something Happened” airing, a new episode of The Voice aired instead.

As one would imagine, fans expecting to see a new SVU investigation were not too thrilled to see a singing competition on their TV screens instead.

Many took to Twitter to share their sadness, anger and confusion at the programming switch-up.

See some of the reactions below.

When there aren’t conflicts, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.

