‘Law & Order: SVU’ Didn’t Air Wednesday Night, and Fans Are Not Happy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is currently on a two-week hiatus, but not all the fans got the memo.
Instead of the next episode of the show, entitled “Something Happened” airing, a new episode of The Voice aired instead.
As one would imagine, fans expecting to see a new SVU investigation were not too thrilled to see a singing competition on their TV screens instead.
Many took to Twitter to share their sadness, anger and confusion at the programming switch-up.
See some of the reactions below.
Where is #SVU pic.twitter.com/iClETWMhjM— The Charmed One (@Mndspeak88) November 16, 2017
Is a new episode on tonight?! I’m so confused! 😢— Angel Delgado (@SVUAngelDelgado) November 15, 2017
was getting prepared for tonight’s episode but there is none. cool 😑— rellea✨ (@essdeesee_) November 16, 2017
No new episode?? WHYYYYYYYYY!!!???— Giancarlo Ramírez (@Yank3e1986) November 16, 2017
I don’t see SVU scheduled for tonight. My week is officially ruined 😢— Prince2Eternity (@RodHazel24) November 15, 2017
Really wishing SVU was on tonight. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/RUD1F29nBw— Jen 🎄🎄🎄 (@LawrenceDavis79) November 15, 2017
When there aren’t conflicts, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.
Photo Credit: NBC / Michael Parmelee