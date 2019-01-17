‘Law & Order: SVU’ Uncover Elusive Criminal From the Past in New Preview Clip

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is back this week with a serial rapist case that Stone’s father was obsessed with more than two decades ago.

In a preview scene from “Dear Ben,” Fin (Ice-T), Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Carisi (Peter Scanavino) question a husband and wife victimized by a rapist. Gavin (Jake O’Connor) and April Baker (Eden Malyn) were coming back to their apartment after a holiday vacation, and found the door curiously ajar.

Before raping April, the criminal tied Gavin up and stacked plates on his back so he could hear him in the other room. If Gavin moved, the rapist threatened to kill April.

After interviewing the couple outside the apartment, the trio of detectives find evidence to suggest the rapist is an expert. They then saw the infinity symbol written on the wall, with the number 23 under it. Next to it was “NYPD – 0.”

“How long has it been?” Carisi asked.

“Twenty-five years,” Benson said. “The Infinity Rapist.”

A second preview clip from the episode showed Carisi and Stone (Philip Winchester) going through his late father Ben Stone’s files on the Infinity Rapist. Stone found notes dated as recently as 2017, the year before his father died. Oddly enough, one of the files includes a photo of a 7-year-old Stone pitching.

Stone’s father was Ben Stone, the first Assistant District Attorney on the original Law & Order, Michael Moriarty played the role in the first four seasons. Unlike other Law & Order actors, Moriarty never came back to play the role again.

Stone was introduced in Chicago P.D. and was one of the main characters in the short-lived Chicago Justice. After that show ended, Stone was brought over to Law & Order: SVU, where we learned about his parentage. During the Season 19 episode “The Undiscovered Country,” we learned Ben Stone died and District Attorney Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) gave the eulogy.

“Dear Ben” is the 12th episode of SVU’s record-tying 20th season. The show returned from its holiday break last week with “Plastic,” which guest-stared Mark Feuerstein as a twisted plastic surgeon obsessed with having the perfect sexual experience.

During their investigation, the detectives discovered the doctor murdered a girl while in medical school and started his relationship with his girlfriend (Alyssa Sutherland) when she was underage. After being presented with the facts and told she would never be perfect for the doctor, the girlfriend agreed to testify against him in a rape case.

New episodes of Law & Order: SVU air Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

