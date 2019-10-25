‘Law & Order: SVU’: Twitter Explodes After Carisi & Rollins Blow-Up

On this week’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, tensions reached a boiling point when Carisi and Rollins had a blow-up in the squad room. After weeks of being short-staffed, the team was dealt three cases in a single night, and Rollins had had enough of Carisi bending over backward for his boss. The scene caused the Law & Order: SVU fan base to explode with shock.

That Carisi and Rollins scene and then Benson had to come out of her office. This @nbcsvu is bringing it. #SVU pic.twitter.com/JKTWWfn9DN — Sarah (@yems28) October 25, 2019

In “At Midnight at Manhattan,” the team was ready to call it a night when they got phone calls for three different cases. Fin (Ice-T) took a domestic abuse case, involving a man (James Udom) accused of assaulting his wife (Afi Bijou) while their son (Ja’Siah Young) watched. The new Detective Katrioina “Kat” Azar Tamin (Jamie Gray Hyder) helped find out who assaulted a transgender woman (Bea Cordelia).

In the last case, Chloe (Nichole Brydon Bloom), the daughter of a well-connected couple, was assaulted. The parents, who constantly reminded Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Benson (Mariska Hargitay) they are friends with D.A. Vanessa Hadid (Zuleikha Robinson), were convinced the attacker was a ride-share driver.

When evidence that the driver was not the attacker surface, Carisi (Peter Scanavino) refused to let the driver go because he was afraid of what Hadid would do.

“You made that bed, you can lie in it,” Rollins told Carisi. “What did you think would happen when you moved over to that place? Because it’s all about politics, which is not your strong suit!”

Carisi said he was just doing his job, but Rollins put her hands on her head. “It seems like you’re more worried about your boss than you are about Chloe!”

Carisi reminded Rollins that he is also trying to work on the other two cases and said it looked like they couldn’t make a case in the trans victim case. Rollins quickly responded, reminding him that everyone is swamped “because you left!”

This isn’t your best side, Amanda. You just sound so petty and like a brat, lashing out at sonny like this, so publicly in the middle of the three cases when all he’s trying to do is his job #SVU — Karla Reed (@KarlaReed52) October 25, 2019

“Oh, so that’s what this is about? I left? I had to go. It was my shot,” Carisi said.

“I would be fine if you were right here beside me! You said you were my partner and you walked out on me,” Rollins said.

“You said you were happy for me!”

Rollins and Carisi will eventually make up. #SVU — Bernard Oliver (@boliver36) October 25, 2019

“And you believed me? How stupid are you?” Rollins asked through tears.

At that moment, Benson walked out of her office and told them to “get over” whatever was going on between them.

New episodes of Law & Order: SVU air Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

