‘Law & Order: SVU’: Rollins Is Now Single

The ending of Wednesday night’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit episode revealed that Det. Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) recently went through a rough breakup.

Rollins’ love life has not been too much of a hot topic on the show recently, so the relationship news was a big surprise. She has previously been with Declan G. Murphy (Donal Logue), a former lieutenant, and we saw her return from a possible hookup during an episode earlier this season, much to Dominick “Sonny” Carisi’s (Peter Scanavino) disappointment.

This week’s episode, “Service,” sees Rollins way out of character. She’s angry and bitter at the case’s victim, a prostitute named Sandy “Sky” Ksenivch (Morgan Taylor Campbell). After an extremely aggressive conversation with Sky, the victim flees out and is completely upset.

At the end of the episode, Rollins tracked her down to make amends. Rollins then revealed that she had been seeing a man, but he had been cheating on her with escorts.

“I’ve been dating this cardiologist, and I thought things were going great,” Rollins says. “Until he left his credit card statement out and it turns out while I’ve been working late, Dr. Al has been running around with escorts.”

Sky quips back, “Working girls who take Amex.”

Rollins then confessed that she has been really struggling with the infidelity and does not know how to cope.

“I’ve counselled hundreds of women, but when it happens to you, you wonder ‘What do they have that I don’t?’” Rollins says.

Sky then weighs in and pulls from her experience as a sex worker.

“From my experience, guys like him don’t come to girls like me because their ladies are lacking something,” Sky says. “They come because they are. And the sad thing is, they’re never gonna find it.”

It is unclear who exactly Dr. Al is or how long Rollins was with him. However, it appears things are done between the pair.

Fan reaction to Rollins’ reveal was mixed. Many were angry at the way her character was shown as bitter and unsympathetic all episode over a personal issue. Some also want a Rollins-Carisi relationship to bloom.

It was such an emotional episode today. Olivia truly have a heart of gold. Also, since Rollins is single now can she start dating Carisi? #SVU #LawAndOrderSVU — Lenahope92 (@Lenahope25) April 12, 2018

Who wrote tonight’s #SVU episode? Because why was Rollins written like that? Randomly pissed about a boyfriend that we didn’t even know about🤦🏻‍♂️ — Harrison Koonts (@HKoonts) April 12, 2018

Can we talk about how kind the victim was too, after all Rollins put her though and degraded her, she still heard her out and comforted her with such compassion and kindness. #SVUJusticeForAll — C (@ARollinsSVU) April 12, 2018

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. All past episodes of the show are available to stream on Hulu. Season 15-18 are available to stream on Netflix.

Photo Credit: NBC / Peter Kramer