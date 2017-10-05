‘Law & Order: SVU’ Reveals Who Started Olivia’s Child Abuse Investigation

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit returned on Wednesday after that shocking twist ending where Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) discovers she’s being investigated for child abuse.

On this week’s episode, entitled “Mood,” Olivia discovers who put the investigation in motion: Brian Cassidy (Dean Winters).

Brian, who previously dated Olivia, made a surprise return in the season premiere and informed her of the investigation. Fans hoped he might help her out in the situation, but it turns out he was one of the reasons it occurred.

Benson soon confronts him in a fiery argument that had fans riled up.

Many took to Twitter to not only express their feelings about Cassidy, but to also applaud Olivia for standing up for herself.

“Ooooo Cassidy what did you do?!” one fan wrote. “Go get him Liv!”

Another fan wrote, “I’m really hoping that this all a misunderstanding with Cassidy because that’s my dude.”

See some of the reactions to the revelation below.

I’m really hoping that this all a misunderstanding with Cassidy because that’s my dude 😔😔 #SVU — Dakota (@DakotaB__) October 5, 2017

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC / Michele Short