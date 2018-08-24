Mariska Hargitay Shows off ‘Squad Room Goals’ With New ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Photo

Mariska Hargitay shared a new photo from the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit set, along with a bevy of inspirational hashtags.

The photo shows Hargitay with Kelli Giddish, Ice-T and Peter Scavanino in full police gear. Hargitay crammed the Twitter caption with as many hashtags as she could fit, including, Squad Goals; Squad room Goals; Scene Partners in Crime Busting; Teamwork Makes The Dream Work; We Few We Happy Few; work family is family; Going the Distance Tying the Record; Marathon not a spring; and finally, My Fellow Distance Runners.

Of course, this is not the first time Hargitay has shared behind-the-scenes photos from the SVU set since filming for season 20 began. On Aug. 8, she shared a photo with Carl Weathers, confirming that the actor will play his Chicago Justice character, Mark Jeffries.

On July 31, she posted a photo of the SVU crew celebrating season 20 with a giant XX cake and creator Dick Wolf. And on July 17, she shared a photo of Wolf visiting during the first season 20 table read.

This upcoming season is a special one for the SVU team since the show will tie the original Law & Order and Gunsmoke as the longest-running scripted primetime shows in American TV history. Considering that Hargitay — who has played Det. Olivia Benson since season one — sees no end in sight, the show could easily break the record with a 21st season.

Back in June, Hargitay sang the praises of new showrunner Michael Chernuchin, a veteran of the Wolf TV universe, having worked on Chicago Justice, Law & Order: Criminal Intent and the original Law & Order. She suggested his writing would keep her on the show for 25 years.

“This f—ing guy is such a genius, and he listened to everything I said. Our writers are so brilliant, and they usually have their own ideas. But he said, ‘This is my idea, but what do you want to do?’ I said, ‘I want to go into what it is like for a woman, like myself, who has three children, and that [difficult work-life balance],’” Hargitay said at a Paley Center panel. “I have three children. Let me tell you something: It costs me every day. Do I quit the show, do I take my kid to school? What do I do? Either way I lose. And only working women understand that.”

Hargitay also said that the show can stay relevant thanks to the Me Too and Time’s Up movements, which focus on stopping sexual harassment in the workplace. SVU brought up the subject and similar ones long before they became central to the national conversation.

“I think Dick is a pioneer at bringing these issues to the forefront,” Hargitay said of Wolf. “The issue has been swept under the carpet, and the fact is from every angle, it is a show that respects its audience. We created a show that makes these issues palatable and these characters we can trust that can usher you through the most sensitive, tender, delicate places in our souls. And I am so honored to be the person that does that for people.”

Law & Order: SVU‘s 20th season kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. ET with a two-hour premiere. On Oct. 4, the show premieres in its regular 10 p.m. ET timeslot.

Photo credit: Twitter/Mariska Hargitay