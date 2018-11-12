‘Law & Order: SVU’ Will Finally Show Fin’s Apartment for the First Time

Two decades after Ice-T‘s Odafin Tutola joined Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, fans will finally get to see his apartment, which likely includes no place for bagels.

In a scene from this week’s episode “Mea Culpa” shared by E! News, we find Stone (Philip Winchester) waking up on Fin’s black leather couch.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“What happened last night?” Stone asked Fin.

“You said you were accused of rape,” Fin replied.

“I ran into a woman that I didn’t recognize at first. She looked at me like she’d seen a ghost…then she accused me of assaulting her,” Stone said.

According to Stone, he first met this woman years ago after a baseball game, when he had some drinks and returned to his hotel with the accuser. After a steamy night together, he woke up alone. He called her the next day, but she said she would call police if he ever tried to call her again. Stone insisted he did not rape anyone as Fin reminded him of the dangers of lying.

The apartment has red walls and a breakfast bar with black leather stools. Fin also has several posters on his wall.

Ice-T joined Law & Order: SVU during the beginning of the show’s second season and has been a member of the main cast ever since. Not too much about Fin’s private life has ever been revealed, but we do know he was a U.S. Army Ranger. He also has a son, who has his own child, and an ex-wife who no longer lives in New York.

Fin also has a nephew, Darius Parker, who was accused of rape and murder. The character was played by Ludacris and appeared in two episodes back in 2006 and 2007.

We also know that Fin and Ice-T have never had bagels before. In last week’s episode, “Hell’s Kitchen,” Fin offered Rollins (Kelli Giddish) a bite of his cinnamon raisin bagel, but he never bit into it himself. Ice-T later revealed on Twitter that he has never eaten a bagel in his life. He has also never had a cup of coffee.

Ice-T previously told E! News he did not care if the writers ever showed viewers the inside of Fin’s apartment.

“I’ve given up on that one,” he said. “You know, 20 years, I don’t even know where I live, I don’t have a car…but at least they’ve been letting me wear some Gucci now and then, so I’ve got a nice wardrobe.”

The only member of the SVU cast with a tenure longer than Ice-T is Mariska Hargitay, who plays Benson. Although they have both played their characters for two decades, there is no sign of them leaving.

“Unfortunately, there’s still storylines,” Ice-T told Variety in September. “Unfortunately, the stuff we deal with is going on more than ever. We were pre-the #MeToo thing, we were talking about that 10 years ago. So, I mean, you can’t make this stuff up. Life has unfortunately given us unlimited amounts of material.”

New episodes of SVU air on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo credit: NBC