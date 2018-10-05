‘Law & Order: SVU’: Detective Rollins Reveals Her Baby’s Father

In the middle of a heartbreaking episode of Law & Order: SVU about an undocumented immigrant being separated from her mother, Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) appears to have revealed the father of her baby: Dr. Al Pollack (guest star George Newbern).

Pollack has been trying to rekindle his relationship with Rollins, despite his terrible past behavior with other women. Still, Rollins agrees to go out to dinner with him, where she drops the big news. She is pregnant, and Pollack thinks the baby was conceived when they had a July 4th weekend together.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Well… whatever you decide,” Pollack told her, making it clear that if she chooses to have an abortion, he would accept it. “You know, I could go with you to the procedure and take care of all that, if that’s what you wanted to do.”

Rollins looked dumbfounded by his response, especially after she contemplated an abortion in the season premiere.

At the end of the episode, Rollins told Pollack point-blank that she does not need him. She went to his office to talk to him face-to-face.

“I don’t want to make a big thing… I’m having this baby,” Rollins said. “I don’t need anything from you.”

Rollins left the the office before Pollack could say anything in response.

Fans at home were so excited to see Rollins leave Pollack behind.

“Say it louder for the people in the back!! Rollins don’t need you boy,” one fan wrote.

Say it louder for the people in the back!! Rollins don’t need you boy! #SVU #SVUWithoutBorders pic.twitter.com/n96b5jKxwD — Mercedes Sharp (@m_danielle3) October 5, 2018

“Wow so Rollins got knocked up by jerk, great,” another fan wrote.

Wow so Rollins got knocked up by jerk, great. #svu #LawAndOrderSVU — Beatrix Kiddo (@MsBeatrixKiddo) October 5, 2018

Another fan could not believe Pollack’s first reaction to the news was an abortion.

Rollins drops the news. And that is not the reaction she was hoping for I’m guessing. OMG WHAT DUDE?!?! She is not giving up the baby! YOU’RE A DOUCH!!! #SVUWithoutBorders #SVU — Anees (@BrownBlazerPDX) October 5, 2018

Other fans held out hope that the baby’s father was Carisi (Peter Scanavino), or at least that the two detectives could get together some day.

Does anyone else feel that they are giving us the impression that Carisi could be the father of Rollins’ baby? Did they ever sleep together or date? I can’t remember! @mariska @nbcsvu #SVUWithoutBorders @svuwritersroom @kelligiddish #SVU — Okay… (@KarenPlunkett) October 5, 2018

Notably, Carisi was the last person to figure out that Rollins is pregnant. He was not happy she waited to tell him.

Will we ever see Rollins and Carisi together ? #SVU #SVUWithoutBorders — Luisaa💖 (@ox_luisa) October 5, 2018

The baby is Rollins’ second child. She also has Jesse, whose father is Lt. Declan Murphy (Donal Logue).

Photo credit: NBC