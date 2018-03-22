‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Lose It Over Accidental Incest Twist

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit ended with a wild twist involving accidental incest on Wednesday night.

The plot revolved around a missing 16-year-old girl (Mallory Bechtel), who was believed to be murdered by a man (Eric Tabach) she met at a nightclub. She was on a school trip, and she and a friend slipped away from chaperones, including her music teacher (Erik Jensen).

It seemed like a pretty open-and-shut case, with the girl’s blood being found in the defendant’s bathroom and car. She also sent a video of to her music teacher that showed her in the accused’s car.

No body was ever found, but the case went to trial anyway. However, things went off the rails when the music teacher did not show up for his testimony.

The show then let out a big twist during its final act, revealing that she was not murdered at all. She was actually in hiding with her music teacher and engaged in a sexual relationship with him.

Fans thought all the episode’s twists were present and accounted for, but they were wrong.

Upon confronting the teacher, the missing girl’s mother revealed that she had an affair with the teacher 17 years ago. On top of that, the missing girl was actually the teacher’s daughter.

That means the couple accidentally engaged in incest and they had no idea.

As one would expect, SVU fans absolutely freaked out when the reveal was made.

“OMG I’m geeked at this Law and Order: SVU episode,” one person wrote. “Can I say PLOT TWIST?”

Another user added, “WHAT DID I JUST WITNESS?”

And, of course, some decided to use gifs to express their reactions to the freaky twist.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.