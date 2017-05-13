‘Law & Order: SVU’ Renewed for Season 19

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Renewed For 19th Season At NBC https://t.co/LNyFKZY6EH pic.twitter.com/CQTGz7R7K1 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 12, 2017

Lieutenant Olivia Benson will live to command the 16th precinct for another year.

According to Variety, NBC has renewed Law & Order: SVU for season 19. As fans know, the police procedural follows NYPD’s Special Victims Unit, a squad that investigates sexually-based offenses.

The series stars mainstay Mariska Hargitay as Lieutenant Benson, formerly Detective Benson. Hargitay remains the only actor who’s been with the series since the start, although current cast member Ice-T joined the show in season two.

Despite the show’s lengthy amount of time on air, it remains a ratings win for NBC, one of its top scripted shows after This Is Us, Chicago Fire and Chicago PD.

The crime drama has been nominated for 25 Emmys throughout its run on the peacock network and has won six, including Hargitay’s much-deserved win in 2006 for outstanding lead actress in a drama.

The only remaining iteration of the Law & Order franchise will tie the original series in longevity if it is renewed next year.

Are you excited for the show’s return, SVU fans?

