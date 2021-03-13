'Law & Order: Organized Crime': Stabler and Fin Have Tense Reunion in New Teaser

✖

NBC released another Law & Order: Organized Crime trailer on Friday, revealing who it is Elliot Stabler was apologizing to in the first teaser for the new Law & Order spin-off. The series marks Stabler actor Christopher Meloni's return to the franchise after a decade away, and Stabler has some explaining to do when he meets his Law & Order: Special Victims Unit colleagues. In the new trailer, Stabler meets with Ice-T's Fin for a tense meeting at a restaurant.

"Look, when I left SVU, I know I didn't handle that well," Stabler told Fin, pointing out the obvious. "You didn't handle it at all!" Fin replied. "We worked side by side for 10 years, man." Stabler then tried to come up with an excuse. "You know how much time has passed that you can’t reach out? Days turn into months turn into years and I just kept waiting for the right moment," Stabler said as scenes from his past showed on the screen.

The last line of dialogue was previously featured in the first teaser, released last month. At the time, it was not clear who Stabler was talking to, leading to some speculation that he was apologizing to someone even closer to him than Fin, Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson. In a follow-up teaser, Benson was seen at a crime scene when Stabler called out, "Liv." She turned around to respond, "Elliot," just before the spot ended.

Law & Order: Organized Crime will debut on Thursday, April 1 at 10 p.m. ET, following a crossover episode with SVU that will reintroduce Stabler to the franchise. Fin and Olivia are the only two remaining cast members from Stabler's time on the show, so he might not find the unit as welcoming as he hoped. Stabler left the show between Seasons 12 and 13 because Meloni did not agree to a new contract with NBC. This meant his departure had to be explained offscreen, with Capt. Donald Cragen (Dann Florek) simply telling Liv that Stabler retired from the NYPD in the Season 13 premiere.

Not too much has been revealed about Organized Crime, but it will see Stabler leading a new elite NYPD squad assigned to stop criminal syndicates in the Big Apple. The series also stars Dylan McDermott, Danielle Mone Truitt, Tamara Taylor, and newcomer Ainsley Seigler. Their character names have yet to be announced.

Although it had been over a decade since the last time the two worked together professionally, Hargitay and Meloni said their chemistry instantly came back to life when production started. "There was so much shorthand between us, which all goes back to the trust we have," Hargitay said in a recent interview with PEOPLE. "He's always made me feel like I could just jump off the ledge, the cliff, the bridge, and he would catch me, in so many ways, whether it was comedy or acting or friendship."