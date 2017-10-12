Brooke Shields Delivers the Twist of the Season on Last Night’s ‘SVU’

(Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of Law & Order: SVU)

Wednesday night marked the debut of Brooke Shields on Law & Order: SVU, and most fans knew that she was on the way. However, what the didn’t see coming was the enormous bombshell that she brought along with her.

Just when Olivia Benson thought that her child abuse case was behind her, there was a knock on her door. Brooke Shields was waiting on the other side. “Olivia Benson?” Shields asked. “I’m Sheila Porter, Noah’s grandmother.”

It’s hard to describe just how big of a shock this reveal is for Benson. If you recall, she adopted her son, Noah, after his mother Ellie died. Before her death, Ellie had told Benson that both of her parents were dead, so Noah could fully move to a new family.

This reveal means that there’s someone else in the world who could try and take Noah away.

Although the abuse case is closed, Noah’s grandmother could potentially make a move for the child, citing the case as a reason to take him from Benson. Could Olivia actually lose her son on SVU this season?

Law & Order: SVU airs on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

