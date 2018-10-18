‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Peter Scanavino Hints at Rollins and Carisi Relationship

Law & Order: SVU star Peter Scanavino has hinted at Rollins and Carisi possibly beginning a relationship.

Scanavino — who plays Detective Dominick Carisi — spoke to Hollywood Life and suggested that a romance between his character and Kelli Giddish’s Detective Amanda Rollins might happen.

“You know, it’s strange because I feel like Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Carisi are a very organic relationship,” he stated while attending the Tribeca TV Festival. “It kind of came from Kelly and I just being pretty good friends.”

“When I first came to the show, Rollins hated my character’s guts,” Scanavino added. “And I was like, why are you so angry all the time? But now we get along really well. I think we got really good charisma onscreen, so we kind of developed this friendship.”

“I think there is something there,” the actor went on to say, but clarified that he “can’t speculate” on what the writers might be planning for the season.

“I mean I would not be opposed,” Scanavino admitted. “But I mean, also it might be difficult for it to happen, maybe give it time on the show.”

Notably, former Law & Order: SVU showrunner Warren Leight also previously implied that a relationship between the two characters could happen at some point, as reported by TV Insider.

“The more you get to know Carisi, the more you like him and the more you trust him and I think that’s what’s happening to Rollins,” he stated at the time, adding that Carisi has been there for Rollins even when she had no one.

“Her family is not there for her in anyway and his always has been,” Leight explained.

Interestingly, Scanavino was originally only supposed to be on a few episodes of the cop drama when he first appeared in 2016.

“So, I was like, ‘I better not mess this up.’ But it kind of feels like being that new kid in school. Like going to high school. Do you know what I mean? Because everybody knows each other so well, and you’re kind of sitting there the whole time,” he shared. “You are like, ‘This is where I should be. Maybe over there somebody will talk to me.’ You know what I mean? It’s kind of like that. But then, everybody was great and opened up and we all became fast friends.”

Law & Order: SVU airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.